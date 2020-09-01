Building a Lean, Resilient, and Agile Organization through a Continuous Process Optimization (CPO) Solution

Enterprises are under tremendous pressure to keep pace with evolving customer expectations, intensifying competition, the need to improve employee experience, and regulatory compliance – all of which also result in substantial administrative expenses. This pressure has been aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has thrown businesses into an unprecedented crisis, stress-testing their ability to keep the lights on.

It is amply clear that organizations that were more advanced in their digital transformation journeys were quicker to respond to the disruption caused by the pandemic. Consequently, a digital-first business with lean, agile, and resilient operations has become the need of the hour.

