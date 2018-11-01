Building a secure foundation to reduce cyber risk

Each time a data security breach hits the news, there are reactionary questions around what could have been done to avoid the problem. Yet often—as in the case of the recent NSA breach—these incidents occur because organizations commonly overlook basic security practices.

Unfortunately, this situation will likely get worse as the attack surface expands, resulting in escalated cyber exposure. For example, the IT landscape is quickly becoming more complicated in the multi-cloud era as companies increase spending in all forms of cloud: hybrid, public, and private. Complexity will also increase with expanded use of containerized environments, and the convergence of operational technology and information technology networks. Add to the mix the rise of sophisticated and varied security threats and it paints a bleak picture as organizations attempt to stay ahead of their attackers in an increasingly digital world.

Companies must understand and effectively adopt foundational security practices that support security frameworks and compliance requirements. This paper will examine the benefits and challenges associated with the adoption of a security framework, and present best practices for achieving a strong security foundation.