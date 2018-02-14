It’s no secret that well-crafted and reliable data-protection infrastructures are essential to the competitiveness of businesses. When using Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Veeam® together, organizations can realize benefits such as better data Availability, streamlined IT operations, reduced data loss risk and significant financial rewards.

In this new IDC research paper, The Business Value of High-Availability Storage Environments from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Veeam Software, study participants share business values they gained such as:

•A 262% five-year ROI

•A 78% lower cost from unplanned downtime

•A 48% lower operations cost

And more!