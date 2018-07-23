Capturing the AI Opportunity: Transforming Financial Services Technology and Culture

As part of the NextGen Banking London 2018 event, Intel hosted a roundtable that gathered together experts from a wide selection of the global banks to discuss the acceleration data-driven transformation in financial services due to artificial intelligence (AI) and the move towards a secure data and analytics platform it is working alongside partners to create.

Under Chatham House Rule, what emerged during the discussion was a disconnect between the technology and business divisions and how some are broaching this. Clearer training and understanding is called for across the different divisions of the business and an approach that consolidates the business goals, which needs to be data-driven. To do this requires a top-down cultural change, which can promote and foster innovative thinking at all levels. This, in combination with AI truly enhances the human output that drives the business.