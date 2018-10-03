Case Study: Sutton and East Surrey Water

Sutton and East Surrey Water (SESW) supplies drinking water to approximately 670,000 residents in 284,000 properties in East Surrey and parts of West Sussex, West Kent and South London. Covering an area of 835 square kilometres (322 square miles), SESW supplies, on average, 160 million litres of water per day; a figure that can rise to 220 million litres on a hot summer day.

Sutton and East Surrey Water required a solution to gain more comprehensive network visibility and network access control (NAC) for its 240 employees and 500 endpoints across 12 locations.