Change the sales rep experience, improve the customer experience.

SAP

In every organization, five main processes usually are occurring simultaneously, but often disjointedly: customer management; pipeline and forecast management; sales enablement and training; quote and proposal management; and sales compensation and incentives. This e-book covers the ways in which they need to evolve and be streamlined, and puts the following questions for a quick self-assessment:

● Is my sales organization evolving at pace with customer expectations?
● Are my sales reps providing value to every customer exchange?
● Are my reps set up for success, and set up to sell quickly after they onboard or change territories?
● Do you provide your reps with the tools they need to be efficient and effective?

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Accelerate Digital Transformation with Intelligent Automation Powered by AI
2 hours ago
Are Stock Photos a Threat to Cybersecurity?
4 hours ago
Intel Looks to Israel for Start-Ups With the Launch of Incubator ‘Ignite’
5 hours ago
Why is Chrome Shipping with a Revoked Certificate?
8 hours ago
This Critical Oracle Vulnerability is Being Exploited in the Wild
22 hours ago
Future Working is Here; CIOs Need to Ensure Their Workforce Can Catch Up
1 day ago
Blue Prism Acquires Thoughtonomy for Up To £80 Million, Strengthening RPA Foothold
1 day ago
Welcome to the Petaflop Club: Supercomputing’s Top 500 Milestone
1 day ago
Nvidia UK Technology Center Set to Work With Universities on AI and Data Science
1 day ago
MongoDB’s “Field Level Encryption” Puts Database Secrets in Customer Hands
2 days ago
Robot-Object Interaction Dataset Gives Robotics Touch and Feel Expertise
2 days ago
MongoDB Launches Atlas Data Lake for S3, Vision for Realm, New Features
2 days ago
Netflix Identifies Critical Vulns in Linux Kernel: Eight Million Public Services Affected
2 days ago
Misconfigured Servers Still a Key Risk for Companies Moving to the Cloud
2 days ago
Aerospace Engineering Firm hiSky looks to the UK to Build a Satellite Communication Terminal
2 days ago
Defending Your Brand Against Social Media Fraud
3 days ago