Change the sales rep experience, improve the customer experience.

In every organization, five main processes usually are occurring simultaneously, but often disjointedly: customer management; pipeline and forecast management; sales enablement and training; quote and proposal management; and sales compensation and incentives. This e-book covers the ways in which they need to evolve and be streamlined, and puts the following questions for a quick self-assessment:

● Is my sales organization evolving at pace with customer expectations?

● Are my sales reps providing value to every customer exchange?

● Are my reps set up for success, and set up to sell quickly after they onboard or change territories?

● Do you provide your reps with the tools they need to be efficient and effective?