Change the sales rep experience, improve the customer experience.

SAP

There’s no question: We live in an age when everything is at our fingertips through devices, Amazon-style ease-of-use, and lightning-fast technology. In 2018, seamless convenience is a consumer expectation.

That same expectation has seeped into the arena of business to- business buying experiences.

So ask yourself, has your organization evolved at pace? When your customers engage with your salespeople, are their expectations met? Are you providing value to every exchange? Are your reps set up for success, and set up to sell quickly after they onboard or change territories? Do you provide your reps with the tools they need to be efficient and effective? If you answered “no” to any of these questions, read on.

