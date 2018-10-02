Changing Pace of Professional Services How to stay ahead in the Digital Economy

In the new digital ecosystem, the challenge for Professional Services firms is to offer expertise as a service by incorporating new business models that create the greatest possible value for their customers. At the same time, they need to differentiate themselves in a way that builds and preserves the long-lasting client relationships upon which they rely.

To achieve this and thrive, successful firms have to master three significant business model challenges: drive outcome-based engagements, provide affordable lifecycle services (knowledge as a service), and tap into infinite capacity by sourcing work through talent networks.

