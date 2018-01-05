How to choose a database for your mobile apps

Couchbase

Today’s consumers rely on their mobile apps no matter where they are. If your apps are sluggish and slow or don’t work at all when there’s no internet connection, your customers will start looking for other apps that work all the time. To help you provide the always-on experience customers demand, database solutions like Couchbase Mobile have added synchronization and offline capabilities to their mobile database offerings.

This white paper helps you choose the best mobile database for your needs based on 6 key evaluation questions:
• Does it have support for the right platforms?
• Is data secure at rest and in motion?
• Do you have a flexible data model?
• How does your database handle pesky conflicts?
• Does your database sync at the right times?
• Does your database sync using the right topology?

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Fintech & AI lead the way as UK beats Europe for tech venture capital
41 mins ago
Kalanick to sell Uber shares for $1.4bn
1 hour ago
Apple announces that ALL Mac systems face Meltdown
1 hour ago
IaaS & PaaS markets grow at 47% as cloud tech rakes in $180bn
1 hour ago
Volkswagen kick-starts self-driving future with Silicon Valley start-up
18 hours ago
Do your GDPR homework before spending money, says RSA’s Rashmi Knowles
18 hours ago
Nissan to debut mind-reading cars at CES
18 hours ago
From here to 5G – plotting a realistic path
19 hours ago
Bosch targets smart cities with 5% stake in HERE
23 hours ago
AI learns the art of the vernacular: Inside the Language Cloud
23 hours ago
Samsung knocks Intel off semiconductor top spot after 25 years
24 hours ago
First Meltdown, now Spectre: Everything you need to know about the Intel, AMD & ARM chip crisis
24 hours ago
IBM sues Expedia over patents made in 1980s
1 day ago
Hosted and cloud collaboration sales surge amid flagging on-prem
1 day ago
Major Intel chip security flaw could slow down millions of computers
2 days ago
Crybercrime in 2018: Get ready for bot battles, hack-and-leak extortion & supply chain woes
2 days ago