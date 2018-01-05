How to choose a database for your mobile apps

Today’s consumers rely on their mobile apps no matter where they are. If your apps are sluggish and slow or don’t work at all when there’s no internet connection, your customers will start looking for other apps that work all the time. To help you provide the always-on experience customers demand, database solutions like Couchbase Mobile have added synchronization and offline capabilities to their mobile database offerings.

This white paper helps you choose the best mobile database for your needs based on 6 key evaluation questions:

• Does it have support for the right platforms?

• Is data secure at rest and in motion?

• Do you have a flexible data model?

• How does your database handle pesky conflicts?

• Does your database sync at the right times?

• Does your database sync using the right topology?