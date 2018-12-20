Cignal AI Report: Tracking the Deployment of 3rd Generational Coherent

When the first commercially deployed 100Gb/s coherent technology arrived in 2010, it was a watershed event, a once-in-a-decade technology transition that redefined the vendor and operator landscape. Coherent technology sparked greenfield deployments by operators, launched the flexible-wavelength grid and made ROADM-based networks much easier to use. The event’s impact resembles the 1996 introduction of WDM technology, which transformed the economics of optical transport by allowing multiple wavelengths to share a single fiber. This report from Andrew Schmitt, Cignal AI, covers coherent technology’s evolution, market success, and the road ahead.

Published:
Type: White Paper
