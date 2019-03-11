CIOs Need To Take The Lead On AI For Transformational Outcomes Across The Company

Dell

Artificial intelligence (AI) — a broad set of technology building blocks that help systems sense, think, learn, and act — is fundamentally reshaping business, and enterprises are embracing it at an unprecedented rate. AI is helping deliver revenue growth with better customer experiences, increasing innovation, and improving operational effectiveness. However, most firms are just getting started, and many are pursuing a broad array of uncoordinated AI initiatives. Challenges and risks abound, and IT teams are playing catch-up and are sometimes bypassed altogether.

CIOs must take the helm, engage the lines of business on their AI initiatives, and ultimately drive the AI agenda to ensure successful outcomes and mitigate risks.

Dell EMC solutions powered by Intel®.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

CONFIRMED: NVIDIA Swoops on Mellanox in $6.9 Billion Cash Deal
3 hours ago
Memory Market to Slump 24% in 2019: Samsung to Take a Hit
4 hours ago
The UK’s Top 10 Data Leaders
5 hours ago
Five Questions with… TradeShift Cofounder Gert Sylvest
7 hours ago
How Magecart’s Web-Based Supply Chain Attacks are Taking Over the Web
1 day ago
EU Approves Implementation of High-Performance Infrastructure
3 days ago
Elizabeth Warren: Break Up “Bullying” Tech Giants, Don’t Let Them Provide Services on Marketplaces They Control
3 days ago
It’s Official: Women Tech Leaders are Getting Paid More than Men
3 days ago
International Women’s Day: Life Lessons for Women in Tech
3 days ago
TIBCO Snaps Up SnappyData: Spark + Geode on Steroids
3 days ago
Skynet-6: Private Sector Innovation Needed to Deter Threats in Space
3 days ago
Coinhive Shuts Down: Bad for UNICEF – and Cybercriminals?
3 days ago
Government: We’re Mulling Broader Pen Testing for CNI
4 days ago
Huawei Sues America
4 days ago
The Queen Just Made Her First Instagram Post – And It Was About Charles Babbage
4 days ago
HSBC Launches API Hub – A Week Before PSD2 Deadline
4 days ago