CIOs Need To Take The Lead On AI For Transformational Outcomes Across The Company

Artificial intelligence (AI) — a broad set of technology building blocks that help systems sense, think, learn, and act — is fundamentally reshaping business, and enterprises are embracing it at an unprecedented rate. AI is helping deliver revenue growth with better customer experiences, increasing innovation, and improving operational effectiveness. However, most firms are just getting started, and many are pursuing a broad array of uncoordinated AI initiatives. Challenges and risks abound, and IT teams are playing catch-up and are sometimes bypassed altogether.

CIOs must take the helm, engage the lines of business on their AI initiatives, and ultimately drive the AI agenda to ensure successful outcomes and mitigate risks.

