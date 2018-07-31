About CISOs Investigate

The value of peer input cannot be overstated. Authored by leading Chief Information Security Officers, CISOs Investigate is an ongoing series that offers first-hand insights to security leaders as they make business-driven technology decisions.

CISO Contributors

CISOs Investigate: User Behavior Analytics (UBA) includes interviews with 11 security leaders who have deployed or are looking to deploy third-party solutions. This report replaces the ad hoc, often informal and time-consuming processes of personally gathering peer insight. Spanning verticals, the CISO contributors share real-world use cases and provide guidance.

Participating UBA Solution Providers

The report includes responses to Requests for Information (RFIs) submitted by eight vendors. Developed by CISOs, the RFI criteria highlight the most important technology aspects of the potential solutions.

To qualify, a solution must transcend traditional log monitoring and reporting, and focus on user and entity activities beyond network elements, such as IP addresses.