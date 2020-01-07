In recent years, Las Vegas has become a prototypical smart city. As riders glide down the Strip aboard the first completely autonomous shuttle ever deployed on a public roadway, they are unlikely to notice much trash on the sidewalk — the city’s surveillance cameras stream to an AI service that directs clean-up crews toward concentrations of litter. And when rush hour approaches, its passengers can rest assured that an array of connected sensors are helping officials anticipate gridlock at busy intersections.

But while smart infrastructure enables Las Vegas to achieve new heights of efficiency, conventional security tools are largely ill-equipped to defend the hybrid cloud and industrial networks that power this infrastructure. These diverse environments are increasingly attracting sophisticated cyber-criminals, who seek to disrupt public services or exfiltrate sensitive data. With a highly complex network to defend, the forward-thinking City of Las Vegas recognized the need for equally innovative cyber defenses.