Classroom to Cloud: Remote Learning Gets a New Lesson Plan

Countries around the world want better education for their students—whether in primary, secondary, or higher education—but there is a challenge: a lack of teachers. According to UNESCO, the world needs almost 69 million new teachers by 2030 to provide all children with basic education.

Across the U.S., educational institutions are grappling with a big need for teachers—especially in math, science, and foreign languages. And China requires significantly more teachers, especially in rural areas.

In many countries, universities also face teacher shortages, as local, state, and national governments struggle with budget shortfalls. Specific high-demand study areas like computer science and nursing see critical shortages. As a result, universities increasingly use technology to deliver online courses, or even entire degree programs.

