Cloud Adoption in the U.K. Public Sector is Not Matching the Government’s Cloud First Policy

It’s been five years since the U.K. government made it mandatory for central government departments to consider and fully evaluate potential cloud solutions before any other option when procuring new or existing services. It also strongly recommended the policy should be adopted by the wider public sector

In February 2018, the Government Digital Service (GDS) published guidance1 reiterating its Cloud First policy, which acknowledged departments could “choose an alternative to the cloud but will need to demonstrate that it offers better value for money.” It defined value for money as “securing the best mix of quality and effectiveness for the least outlay over the period of the use of the goods or services bought.”

