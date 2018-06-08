Cloud Adoption in the U.K. Public Sector is Not Matching the Government’s Cloud First Policy

Solarwinds

It’s been five years since the U.K. government made it mandatory for central government departments to consider and fully evaluate potential cloud solutions before any other option when procuring new or existing services. It also strongly recommended the policy should be adopted by the wider public sector.

In February 2018, the Government Digital Service (GDS) published guidance reiterating its Cloud First policy, which acknowledged departments could “choose an alternative to the cloud but will need to demonstrate that it offers better value for money.” It defined value for money as “securing the best mix of quality and effectiveness for the least outlay over the period of the use of the goods or services bought.”

Download this white paper to find out more.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Taking Away the Emotion: Customer Journey as the Great Leveler
43 mins ago
Council Cash Squeeze Could Threaten Cybersecurity
58 mins ago
IoT, Analytics and the Cloud: Unlocking Enterprise Advantage
3 hours ago
Unbabel and Microsoft Roll Out New Translation Services
5 hours ago
Puppet Pops Down the Road to Pick Up Portland Partner
6 hours ago
Google Open Sources Real-Time Visualisation Library Developed by Intern 
7 hours ago
AT&T Adds Feathers to Nokia’s WING
21 hours ago
SkySat 3 Turns from Business Intelligence to Asteroid Watching
1 day ago
Pareteum Announces Arlitium Acquisition for $104.7 Million
1 day ago
UK Cybersecurity Startup Wins Goldman Sachs Deal
1 day ago
“Fiendishly Complicated” 5G Networks: Exciting, Expensive, Ever Coming?
1 day ago
3D NAND Technology Enables Major Breakthrough in Video Surveillance
1 day ago
Q&A: IoT Data in the Supply Chain
2 days ago
Why You Should Hire React Native Developers to Build Your App
2 days ago
AWS: Hey, We Do Fully Managed Kubernetes Too
2 days ago
Cisco Releases New Cloud Native Broadband Router
2 days ago