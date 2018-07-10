Cloud Application Architecture Guide

This guide presents a structured approach for designing cloud

applications that are scalable, resilient, and highly available. The guidance

in this ebook is intended to help your architectural decisions regardless

of your cloud platform, though we will be using Azure so we can share

the best practices that we have learned from many years of customer

engagements.

This will guide you through a selection of important considerations and resources to help determine the best approach for your cloud application:

1. Choosing the right architecture style for your application based on the kind of

solution you are building.

2. Choosing the most appropriate compute and data store technologies.

3. Incorporating the ten high-level design principles to ensure your application

is scalable, resilient, and manageable.

4. Utilizing the five pillars of software quality to build a successful cloud

application.

5. Applying design patterns specific to the problem you are trying to solve.