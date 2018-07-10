Cloud Application Architecture Guide

This guide presents a structured approach for designing cloud
applications that are scalable, resilient, and highly available. The guidance
in this ebook is intended to help your architectural decisions regardless
of your cloud platform, though we will be using Azure so we can share
the best practices that we have learned from many years of customer
engagements.
This will guide you through a selection of important considerations and resources to help determine the best approach for your cloud application:
1. Choosing the right architecture style for your application based on the kind of
solution you are building.
2. Choosing the most appropriate compute and data store technologies.
3. Incorporating the ten high-level design principles to ensure your application
is scalable, resilient, and manageable.
4. Utilizing the five pillars of software quality to build a successful cloud
application.
5. Applying design patterns specific to the problem you are trying to solve.