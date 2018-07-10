Cloud Application Architecture Guide

Microsoft

This guide presents a structured approach for designing cloud
applications that are scalable, resilient, and highly available. The guidance
in this ebook is intended to help your architectural decisions regardless
of your cloud platform, though we will be using Azure so we can share
the best practices that we have learned from many years of customer
engagements.

This will guide you through a selection of important considerations and resources to help determine the best approach for your cloud application:

1. Choosing the right architecture style for your application based on the kind of
solution you are building.
2. Choosing the most appropriate compute and data store technologies.
3. Incorporating the ten high-level design principles to ensure your application
is scalable, resilient, and manageable.
4. Utilizing the five pillars of software quality to build a successful cloud
application.
5. Applying design patterns specific to the problem you are trying to solve.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Want to Simulate One Mouse Brain? You’ll Need the Equivalent of 23,000 Laptops
51 mins ago
Mozilla’s “Common Voice” Project Goes Multilingual
1 hour ago
Twitter’s Shares Take a Tumble as Site Suspends 70 Million Accounts
3 hours ago
Gemalto Reveals Businesses Collect More Data Than They Handle
6 hours ago
Three Plugs in to 170 BT Telephone Exchanges
22 hours ago
Outdated Computer Systems like Windows 7 Still Rife in NHS
23 hours ago
BAE System Proposes a New Collaborative Approach to Cybersecurity
24 hours ago
Apache Software Foundation: myNewt Flourishing, Check; Cloud Migration, Check; Audit Passed; Check; Five-Year Plan? Check…
1 day ago
21 Million Timehop Users Affected By Recent Security Breach
1 day ago
The Next James Bond (May Have Leaked His Details via a Fitness App)
1 day ago
Wayve’s Autonomous Vehicle Learned to Drive a Lot Faster than You Did
1 day ago
Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund Grants MirrorWeb £1 Million
1 day ago
Samsung Wins Global Machine Reading Challenge
1 day ago
UK Online Banking Infrastructure in Mystery Outage
1 day ago
Digital Needs 518,000 Workers by 2020 – Will an Institute of Coding Help?
4 days ago
Ofcom Releases Five-Year Plan for Fixed Wireless Adoption and 5G
4 days ago