Cloud Computing Trends In China

Alibaba Cloud

Huge private sector investment, strong government backing and young talent are together rallying behind the growth of China’s cloud computing industry.

In a short space of time, China has emerged as a global leader in data-intensive computing that covers Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), Virtual Reality (VR), Online-to-Offline (O2O), Smart Cars and Online Payments.

In order to support these new business verticals, China is scaling up its IT infrastructure and technical expertise. However, rather than building large new server rooms or hiring teams of technicians to manage clunky IT equipment, companies are instead turning to the cloud to power their business expansion.

