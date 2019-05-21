Cloud Industry forum: Cloud, the next generation

Dell

The Cloud Industry Forum has been charting the adoption of cloud-based services in the UK for the past seven years and during that time, we have seen the levels of cloud usage accelerate dramatically. We have reached a point where almost all organisations are consciously using cloud-based services to some extent and are realising significant benefits in terms of flexibility, agility and cost as a result.

This White Paper provides a picture of how far progressed the UK end user community is in regard to digital transformation and the adoption of next generation technologies, and the barriers they face as they look to reinvent themselves.

