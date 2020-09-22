Cloud Migration: Achieve More Together with Four Security Considerations

The conversation around making the transition to the cloud has shifted from a discussion of if to when and how. The days of only using in-house servers has become increasingly rare.

A hybrid or multi-cloud strategy is becoming more and more popular. The combination of on-demand reliability, high availability, costeffectiveness, and enhanced flexibility makes a hybrid cloud strategy especially valuable to an organization—the best of both worlds. However, while a lot of good can come from adopting cloud computing, there are risks.

Download to find out more.