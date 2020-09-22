Cloud Operational Excellence Guardrails to Avoid Cloud Misconfigurations

Trend Micro

There is no shortage of benefits when it comes to the cloud, and your teams are taking notice. Capitalizing on the advantages of the cloud, your organization is racing to make the shift, however, you need to take a step back to ensure operational excellence is a priority.

When it comes to cloud operational excellence, some jump to the assumption that it doesn’t require the same attention as traditional onpremises environments. But the truth is, there are many aspects that need to be considered to achieve this type of excellence. If anything, the stakes and opportunities are higher than ever to ensure that strong operational excellence strategies are implemented. This is especially true when it comes to partnering with cloud service providers (CSP) and ensuring you are holding up your end of the bargain as part of your CSP’s Shared Responsibility Model.

Download to find out more.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 8 Pages

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

DataOps After the Pandemic: A Conversation with Hitachi Vantara
4 hours ago
October’s Virtual CIO Symposium Speakers, Agenda Announced
6 hours ago
CIOs Wielding More Influence in the Boardroom as IT Spending Surges by $15 BILLION a Week
8 hours ago
How to Tap into Innovative Startups
9 hours ago
IBM Handed £25 Million DWP Contract Extension, Without Competition
1 day ago
“Zerologon” Continues to Reverberate, as Gov’t Scrambles to Patch
1 day ago
TikTok and WeChat Banned in US From Sunday as Trump Clampdown Kicks In
4 days ago
Software Freedom Day 2020: Software Freedom is More Important than Ever
4 days ago
Space Tech Experts Divided on £400m OneWeb Buyout
4 days ago
Regulators Savage Deloitte for Misconduct, Incompetence, over Bungled Autonomy Audit
5 days ago
UAE’s Tech Boom Excites Indian Startups: Here’s Why
5 days ago
NATO’s CIO Hunt: “We Want Candidates from a Wide Range of Backgrounds”
5 days ago
Snowflake’s Record $33 Billion IPO Puts Data Back in the Spotlight
6 days ago
NVIDIA’s $40 Billion Deal for Arm Draws Praise, Rouses Strident Critics
6 days ago
Azure UK South Outage: Overheating Cloud Dried Up Services for Customers
1 week ago
Steps Organisations Can Take to Counter Adversarial Attacks in AI
1 week ago