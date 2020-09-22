Cloud Operational Excellence Guardrails to Avoid Cloud Misconfigurations

There is no shortage of benefits when it comes to the cloud, and your teams are taking notice. Capitalizing on the advantages of the cloud, your organization is racing to make the shift, however, you need to take a step back to ensure operational excellence is a priority.

When it comes to cloud operational excellence, some jump to the assumption that it doesn’t require the same attention as traditional onpremises environments. But the truth is, there are many aspects that need to be considered to achieve this type of excellence. If anything, the stakes and opportunities are higher than ever to ensure that strong operational excellence strategies are implemented. This is especially true when it comes to partnering with cloud service providers (CSP) and ensuring you are holding up your end of the bargain as part of your CSP’s Shared Responsibility Model.

