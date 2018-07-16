Cloud Secure Access IT Services: Step-by-Step Guide

Pulse Secure

In the next two years, combined IT infrastructure spending on private and public cloud will eclipse spending on traditional data centers, according to research firm IDC. Furthermore, a recent survey by LogicMonitor found that an estimated 83% of enterprise workloads will be in the cloud by 2020. Yet two-thirds of IT professionals say security remains their greatest concern in adopting an enterprise cloud computing strategy.

This step-by-step guide will help you navigate through the process of integrating secure access into your multicloud IT service model (ITSM) for each new business application or initiatives you are presented with.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Ericsson, Intel and Telstra Complete First End-to-End 5G Data Call
4 hours ago
Oracle Launches Blockchain Cloud Service
5 hours ago
Global Insurer Tokio Marian Kiln Partners up with NTT to Adopt RPA
6 hours ago
Chris Farinacci – “All the Disruptors in Silicon Valley Grew Up on Asana”
7 hours ago
Software Debugging Specialist “Undo” Secures $14 Million Funding
8 hours ago
The Art of Instant Data Delivery
8 hours ago
UK to Get First Spaceport: Expected Boost for Tech Industry
9 hours ago
Worldpay and Mastercard Enter New Digital Payments Partnership
9 hours ago
Dell Unveils its New Precision Range Aimed at SMEs and Media
3 days ago
Broadcom Shares Fall Staggering £10 Billion: But It May Just Be Starting a “Wierd” Shopping Spree
3 days ago
Irish AI and Facial Recognition Startup Acquired in Multi-Million Pound Deal
3 days ago
Microsoft Releases a Free Version of Microsoft Teams
3 days ago
The Bug Bounty Bonanza
3 days ago
Magic Leap Coming this Summer! Yet Company Can’t Show Live Demo
3 days ago
Intel to Acquire Fabless Semiconductor Specialists eASIC
3 days ago
Q&A: DataStax President Steve Rowland, as Apache Cassandra Turns 10
3 days ago