Cloud Security Generation Z

Zscaler

Also known as the “Cloud Generation,” this Generation Z is already reshaping IT…and careers.

Many are surely looking at the emergence of cloud computing and asking, “Hey, how did we get here so fast?” followed by, “What does this really mean to me and my career?” To help answer these questions, this white paper breaks it down into the three generations that most closely span this discussion and IT landscape: Generations X, Y, and Z.

By the end of this paper, you will be able to define:
• Why, specifically, security is far superior when delivered via the cloud.
• How to further secure where you are today, simplify IT, and then transform the business in ways never before possible.
• What your career might look like in just a few years.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

