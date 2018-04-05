Cloud Skills and Organizational Influence: How Cloud Skills Are Accelerating the Careers of IT Professionals

Microsoft

Cloud is becoming an essential ingredient to a successful IT infrastructure. Recent research by IDC has identified how the growth of cloud as a computing platform has magnified the importance of cloud skills to the success of the enterprise. Moreover, it is becoming clear that IT professionals with cloud skills are strongly influencing both the type of cloud infrastructure and the ultimate pace of adoption of cloud. This puts IT professionals with cloud skills in the driver’s seat of their own career. In fact, IT professionals with certifications related to cloud development and operations have dramatically more influence over their organizations’ adoption and expansion of cloud services than otherwise similar IT professionals have over the adoption of other types of technical solutions. Cloud skills accelerate the success and career path of IT professionals.

The impactful cloud roles are diverse: Multicloud or hybrid cloud management, workload-centric management, and DevOps illustrate the changing job roles that are gaining influence in the IT organization.

IT professionals can use this information to help plot their self-development and certification path to maximize their career potential.

