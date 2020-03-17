Collaboration, confidence and control during plant turnaround projects

Plant turnaround projects are costly, not just in terms of labor and materials used to execute the project, but also in terms of lost production while the facility is offline. These projects demand the most significant portion of a plant’s annual maintenance budget, and can positively or negatively impact the company’s profitability.

Indeed, turnarounds are inherently complex to manage and can present multiple opportunities for high risk consequences. Change management of plant documentation, and the information contained within, can significantly affect the success or failure of your next turnaround project.

Download this whitepaper to find out more.

