Confronting modern stealth

In this paper, Kaspersky will look at some of the aspects of the ‘new stealth’ – the dizzying escalation in the sophistication of cybercrime techniques, which threatens to allow criminals to penetrate the armor of traditional cybersecurity solutions, and wreak havoc while barely leaving even a trace of a digital footprint. They will also reveal some powerful (and straightforward) ways you can defend your organization effectively against evasive attacks, with no extra effort from your team – even in the context of the cybersecurity talent crisis.

Download to find out more.