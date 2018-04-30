Connecting to Enterprise Opportunity in The Netherlands

Digital Realty

The Netherlands has one of the most vibrant economies in Europe, driven by the country’s attitude toward international business, relatively low corporate tax rates, competitive cost of doing business and strong economic growth. In recent years, the market has also benefited as access to technology services and low-latency network connections across the Atlantic and into Europe have opened doors for technology service adoption and created avenues for expansion for local organisations beyond Dutch borders.

Technology is largely viewed as an enabler among companies in The Netherlands; however, like their European peers, many Dutch business executives identify certain challenges that restrain their aspirations to be fast-moving adopters of technology – including rising costs, security in an age of data regulation, and access to suitable skills. Many enterprises recognise that they must overcome these challenges if they want to become more agile and be able to compete on an international stage.

Download this white paper to find out more.

