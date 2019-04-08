CONSUMER IDENTITY MANAGEMENT FOR THE CMO, CISO, AND CIO

Okta

Cloud. Mobile. Digital. It’s hard to turn a corner today without hearing something about these technology trends. In an IDC report from November, 2015, 67% of CEOs said they were betting on digital transformation. It’s at the top of the CEO agenda for good reason. It is hard to find an industry or sector in the economy today that is not being disrupted by software.

When it comes to consumer businesses, customer expectations have changed. Consumers are demanding service on their own terms, their own schedule, just in time, and on their mobile.

Read this whitepaper to understand the strategic role identity management plays in all parts of the organization to enable delightful end-user experiences. You’ll understand:

  • The importance of Consumer IAM (CIAM) to drive innovation
  • IAM requirements for the CMO, CIO, and CISO
  • How Okta is addressing modern use cases on one platform – B2E, B2B, B2C, and IoT
Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

You Can Now Be a Guinea Pig for the New Chromium Edge Browser
58 mins ago
Cultivating the Alternative Data Garden
2 hours ago
Microsoft Promises Closer Coordination with OEMs, Software Vendors After Botched Update
6 hours ago
EU Releases 7 Guidelines for AI Ethics
7 hours ago
SAP Executive Exodus Continues
9 hours ago
Over 300 Dialog Semiconductor Employees Just Became Apple Staffers
11 hours ago
Five Questions with… Segment CEO Peter Reinhardt
11 hours ago
European Commission Warns World’s Largest PC Game Distributor Over Competition
3 days ago
Google Cloud’s Healthcare API Aims to Tackle Interoperability Issues with Existing, Emerging Data Standards
3 days ago
Sungard AS Bankruptcy: As Voting Begins, What Now?
3 days ago
“Managed Storage is Revolutionising Access to Tangible Value from Data”
3 days ago
Newham Council Data Breach Saw “Gangs Matrix” Fall into Gang Hands
3 days ago
Microsoft’s New Cryptography Suite is “Mathematically Certain” to be Secure
3 days ago
Brexit Uncertainty Halts EURid’s UK .eu Domain Name Rollback Plans
4 days ago
Four Things Businesses Should Know About Their Machine Identities
4 days ago
UK Universities Have Failed 100% of Penetration Tests Within Two Hours
4 days ago