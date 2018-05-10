The state of chatbots has quickly evolved from a fad to an essential part of corporate strategy. No longer a nascent technology, chatbots have matured into solutions that enterprises across industries are taking seriously. But how do we distinguish a simple chatbot from human-like, AIdriven conversational solutions that we now see businesses adopting? In this three part series, we will examine what it means to deploy “Conversational A.I.” for the enterprise.
Conversational A.I. For The Enterprise
IBM