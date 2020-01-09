CordenPharma Case Study

Darktrace

Many of CordenPharma’s customers are in early-stage clinical drug trials and thus require strong data protection. It takes several years and billions of dollars to bring new pharmaceuticals to market, a process which requires the safekeeping of both patient information and confidential IP. As a consequence, the pharmaceutical industry continues to be targeted by sophisticated cyber-attacks.

In particular, threat-actors often attempt to compromise major pharmaceutical providers by first breaching their supply chains — composed of third parties who often have access to sensitive data outside the security team’s purview.

Given its lean security team, CordenPharma also needed a technology to augment its manpower. Legacy tools — rooted in fixed ‘rules and signatures’ — flag any activity that meets broadly defined technical parameters, often inundating teams with a flood of false positive alerts. Not only do such alerts generate an inordinate amount of unnecessary labor, they also lead to genuine threats becoming buried and even overlooked entirely.

Download this case study to learn more about Darktrace’s solution and its benefits.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 2 pages

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Attacking on a New Front: Using Technology to Fight Back Against Online Giants
2 hours ago
“Which One of Us Do You Want to See Naked?” – Gandi Snaps at Customers After Losing TBs of Data
15 hours ago
Meet BERT: The NLP Technique That Knows Paris from Paris Hilton
21 hours ago
Chatbot Challenges: From “Daft” Questions to Integration
22 hours ago
Switzerland’s Veeam Snapped Up in $5 Billion Private Equity Deal
23 hours ago
Krugman Draws Ridicule, Sympathy for Credulous Response to IT Scam
1 day ago
Why Facebook’s Deepfake Ban is Not What it Seems
2 days ago
Major XSS and SMS Vulnerabilities Found in TikTok
2 days ago
Las Vegas Hacked: Quick Reactions Save Sin City from Outages
2 days ago
AWS to DB Users: Download Fresh Certs Urgently, or Risk Applications Breaking
2 days ago
Drones, Machine Learning Deployed to Help Tackle Toxic Sellafield Legacy
3 days ago
Cloudflare Adds Forward Proxy, IAM Services, Buys Browser Isolation Startup
3 days ago
Autonomous Databases – Are You Handing Over Control for the Right Reasons?
3 days ago
Memory Matters: Why DDR5 Samples Herald an Emerging DRAM Revolution
3 days ago
Bookkeeping Automation Firm Receipt Bank Secures £55 Million Investment
3 days ago
SideWinder Doesn’t Sleep Tonight: APT Attacks New Android Vulnerability via 3 Play Store Apps
4 days ago