Cyber AI for SaaS Security

Today’s dynamic workforce is dispersed, agile, and unpredictable. From a security perspective, user behaviors are more disjointed than ever – cutting across a wide range of email, cloud, and SaaS services, and often operating well beyond the corporate network.

To protect today’s dynamic workforce, security teams must be equipped to discern when and how a trusted account has been leveraged for nefarious purposes. This requires more than just ‘protective skin’ – it requires an ‘immune system’ approach to security that is not only adaptive, but also grounded in a unified and behavioral understanding of your entire workforce.