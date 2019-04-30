Cyber AI Response: Threat Report 2019

Business leaders in the digital age face remarkably urgent risk factors in an era of automated and fast-moving cyber-threat. These risks have heightened dramatically in recent years as threats develop and become more advanced, and as our digital businesses continue to grow in complexity, diversity, and scale.

This report details seven case studies of attacks that were intercepted and neutralized by cyber defense AI, including insider threat, ransomware, and IoT attacks.

While all threat scenarios were distinct, some fast-moving and others slow and stealthy, in all cases the subtle indicators of suspicious activity were only detectable using Darktrace AI, which learns what is normal for the business environment and autonomously responds to attacks – before damage is done.