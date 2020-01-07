Cyber AI Response

Cyber security is one of the number one risks to businesses today. The problem is characterized by three fundamental challenges: the complexity of enterprises’ digital infrastructures, the speed and sophistication of today’s attacks, and the strain on overwhelmed security teams.

In recent years, businesses have hungrily adopted new technologies – from cloud computing to the Internet of Things. But this expansion of the corporate network has also expanded the attack surface. Today, it’s a question of when, not if, you are targeted. Yet security teams are often so busy dealing with low-level intrusions that they have little time for long-term remedial work, while being entirely ill-equipped to preempt

novel, advanced attackers, or deal with insider threat.