Cyber Exposure for Dummies ebook

This book defines cyber exposure, including the cyber exposure gap created by legacy security offerings, and prescribes an innovative solution: the cyber exposure platform, which is designed to protect all computing assets and provide a new level of insight.

In this book, you explore the features and benefits of a cyber exposure platform, discovering how to evolve your existing security program to address new risks. You also see how to understand your cyber exposure in business terms and communicate it to top management.

If you’re responsible for guarding your organization’s fastchanging assets across traditional IT, cloud, and IoT environments, this book is one that you can’t afford to miss.