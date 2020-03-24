Darktrace Cyber AI – An Immune System for Email

Darktrace

Email and collaboration platforms represent the connective tissue of any digital business. Information is shared, plans are hatched, and alliances are formed in the digital realm of written correspondence. Yet as a human-driven medium, email will always be fueled by a pervasive assumption of trust that stands as the ‘weakest link’ in an organization’ security strategy.

Peter Firstbrook, VP Analyst at Gartner, summarizes the market dynamic well: “Common controls, such as standard, reputation-based, anti-spam, and signature-based antivirus, are fine for widespread attacks and scam campaigns, but they’re not good enough for protection against more targeted, sophisticated, and advanced attacks. More than ever, modern email security requires innovation and a shift in mindset to combat the evolving threat landscape.”

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 24 Pages

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

IT Contractors on Tenterhooks as Self-Employment Clause Hits Parliament
12 mins ago
Google Launches ‘Agones’: A Managed Service to Support Game Servers
2 hours ago
BT Confirms Plans to Offload French Operations as Global Asset Sale Continues
3 hours ago
189,000 UK properties Can Now Legally Demand Fast Broadband says Ofcom
6 hours ago
Two Critical New Windows 0Days Being Actively Exploited – No Patch Yet
16 hours ago
New Global Internet Outages Map: “Concerning” Rise in ISP Outages
21 hours ago
The Coronavirus Will Leave a Lasting Legacy on How We Work
1 day ago
Big Tech Fights Back: From Pandemic Simulation Code, to Immune Response
1 day ago
How Apps Are Helping Us Self-Isolate
1 day ago
Five Questions with… Polyrize CEO Nati Hazut
1 day ago
Finastra, World’s Third Largest Fintech, Hit by Ransomware
4 days ago
Is the Internet Going to “Break” Under the Pressure of Traffic Surges?
4 days ago
Five Clicks, Seven Days Off Work with New NHS Digital “Isolation Note”
4 days ago
Google Extends JSON-RPC > REST Deadline, Vows Forced Downtime
4 days ago
Coronavirus-Related Domain Registrations Rise 6,000 in a Week
4 days ago
How Tech CEOs Can Win During Adversity: The 3 Pillars
4 days ago