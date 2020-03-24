Darktrace Cyber AI – An Immune System for Email

Email and collaboration platforms represent the connective tissue of any digital business. Information is shared, plans are hatched, and alliances are formed in the digital realm of written correspondence. Yet as a human-driven medium, email will always be fueled by a pervasive assumption of trust that stands as the ‘weakest link’ in an organization’ security strategy.

Peter Firstbrook, VP Analyst at Gartner, summarizes the market dynamic well: “Common controls, such as standard, reputation-based, anti-spam, and signature-based antivirus, are fine for widespread attacks and scam campaigns, but they’re not good enough for protection against more targeted, sophisticated, and advanced attacks. More than ever, modern email security requires innovation and a shift in mindset to combat the evolving threat landscape.”