Darktrace Cyber AI Analyst

Darktrace

The myriad of security tools used by businesses today creates massive quantities of data and surfaces too many alerts for analysts to effectively manage. As threats become increasingly sophisticated and the cyber security industry continues to face a skills shortage, over-worked and under-resourced teams urgently need augmentation.

Cyber AI Analyst, the product of a research initiative from Darktrace’s R&D Center in Cambridge, was built to augment security teams and optimize threat investigation. It continuously examines every event that arises in Darktrace’s Enterprise Immune System, emulating expert human thought processes for autonomous triaging and reporting.

The technology combines expert analyst intuition with the consistency, speed, and scalability of AI. It illuminates the highest priority threats at any one time and rapidly synthesizes all of the context around an attack into a human-readable report.

By applying a combination of supervised and unsupervised machine learning, as well as deep learning methods and advanced mathematics, Cyber AI Analyst can do much of the heavy lifting a human would otherwise have to do. It leverages insights collected from Darktrace’s world-class experts over years of threat investigation to make highly accurate decisions and offers this wealth of knowledge to the public for the first time.
With Cyber AI Analyst, time-to-meaning and time-to-response are dramatically reduced – allowing your team the time to use their expertise where it really matters.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 14 Pages

