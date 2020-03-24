Darktrace Cyber AI – An Immune System for Cloud Security

From small businesses seeking to cut costs to corporate innovation centers launching digital transformation projects, the large-scale journey to the cloud has fundamentally reshaped the digital business and the traditional paradigm of the network perimeter. As this perimeter dissolves, hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure has become a part of the furniture of an increasingly diverse digital estate, empowering organizations to push the upper limits of innovation while expanding the attack surface at an alarming rate.

Download this whitepaper to find out more.