Darktrace Immune System

Business leaders in the digital age face remarkably urgent risk factors in an era of automated and fast-moving cyber-threat from the theft and manipulation of critical data, to the staggering losses caused by interruption to the business. These risks have heightened dramatically in recent years as threats develop and become more advanced, and as digital businesses continue to grow in complexity, diversity, and scale.

In the past, when threat actors were less advanced and when digital activity was more predictable, a traditional approach to security was often adequate to keep cyber-threats at bay. By configuring security tools with static rules and historical attack data, organizations have sought to detect threats by defining ‘benign’ or ‘malicious’ in advance – relying on representations of attacks that have either been conceived of in the form of a rule, or that have been observed ‘in the wild’ and reverse-engineered for future detection.

