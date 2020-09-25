Darktrace Immune System

Darktrace

Business leaders in the digital age face remarkably urgent risk factors in an era of automated and fast-moving cyber-threat from the theft and manipulation of critical data, to the staggering losses caused by interruption to the business. These risks have heightened dramatically in recent years as threats develop and become more advanced, and as digital businesses continue to grow in complexity, diversity, and scale.

In the past, when threat actors were less advanced and when digital activity was more predictable, a traditional approach to security was often adequate to keep cyber-threats at bay. By configuring security tools with static rules and historical attack data, organizations have sought to detect threats by defining ‘benign’ or ‘malicious’ in advance – relying on representations of attacks that have either been conceived of in the form of a rule, or that have been observed ‘in the wild’ and reverse-engineered for future detection.

Download to find out more.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 18 Pages

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Europe Sharpens IT Incident Reporting Requirements, Puts Cloud SLAs Under Microscope
6 hours ago
It’s Time to Rethink How We Create and Provision Hybrid and Multi-cloud Networks
11 hours ago
Down to the Wire: AWS Delays “Path-Style” S3 Deprecation at Last Minute
1 day ago
Five Announcements You May Have Missed at Microsoft Ignite 2020
2 days ago
Is Your Ransomware Incident Response Plan Future-Proof?
2 days ago
DataOps After the Pandemic: A Conversation with Hitachi Vantara
3 days ago
October’s Virtual CIO Symposium Speakers, Agenda Announced
3 days ago
CIOs Wielding More Influence in the Boardroom as IT Spending Surges by $15 BILLION a Week
3 days ago
How to Tap into Innovative Startups
3 days ago
IBM Handed £25 Million DWP Contract Extension, Without Competition
4 days ago
“Zerologon” Continues to Reverberate, as Gov’t Scrambles to Patch
4 days ago
TikTok and WeChat Banned in US From Sunday as Trump Clampdown Kicks In
1 week ago
Software Freedom Day 2020: Software Freedom is More Important than Ever
1 week ago
Space Tech Experts Divided on £400m OneWeb Buyout
1 week ago
Regulators Savage Deloitte for Misconduct, Incompetence, over Bungled Autonomy Audit
1 week ago
UAE’s Tech Boom Excites Indian Startups: Here’s Why
1 week ago