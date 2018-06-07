Hitachi

Is Your Data Center Holding You Back?

Hitachi

That data center down the hall may have been shiny new and state-of-the-art at one time, but technology— and business—often moves too fast for even the most advanced sites to keep up. Inefficiencies creep in over time, and as the environment evolves, a lack of adequate focus on data protection may expose organizations to increasing levels of risk. That’s why it’s important that data center operators turn to approaches such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and automation to enable people to focus on the future. Successfully managing a data center these days requires operators to implement infrastructures that integrate with cloud, modern protection, AI and automation.

Published:
Lang:
Type: White Paper
Length:

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Pareteum Announces Arlitium Acquisition for $104.7 Million
3 hours ago
UK Cybersecurity Startup Wins Goldman Sachs Deal
3 hours ago
“Fiendishly Complicated” 5G Networks: Exciting, Expensive, Ever Coming?
6 hours ago
3D NAND Technology Enables Major Breakthrough in Video Surveillance
6 hours ago
Q&A: IoT Data in the Supply Chain
18 hours ago
Why You Should Hire React Native Developers to Build Your App
18 hours ago
AWS: Hey, We Do Fully Managed Kubernetes Too
21 hours ago
Cisco Releases New Cloud Native Broadband Router
22 hours ago
This Datacentre is Going 100 Metres Underwater
1 day ago
MyHeritage Hack: “Future Hackers Could Amend Stolen DNA”
1 day ago
GDPR? 25 May Was Just the Start
1 day ago
IBM Launches New Makerspace
1 day ago
Open Source Platform Aims to Democratise “Machine Learning Zoo”
2 days ago
From Snapdragon to Swoop (Via Chairs for Toddlers)
2 days ago
Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 850 Mobile Compute Platform
2 days ago
Bringing the Pieces Together: Banking on a Composable Architecture
2 days ago