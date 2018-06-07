Is Your Data Center Holding You Back?

That data center down the hall may have been shiny new and state-of-the-art at one time, but technology— and business—often moves too fast for even the most advanced sites to keep up. Inefficiencies creep in over time, and as the environment evolves, a lack of adequate focus on data protection may expose organizations to increasing levels of risk. That’s why it’s important that data center operators turn to approaches such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and automation to enable people to focus on the future. Successfully managing a data center these days requires operators to implement infrastructures that integrate with cloud, modern protection, AI and automation.