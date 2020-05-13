Data Privacy Goes Mainstream: Life in the Era of GDPR, CCPA, LGPD Whitepaper

Data privacy: Your foundation for building trusted customer relationships

How can you expand your digital engagement strategy to build more trusted, valued customer relationships, especially when regional data privacy regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, or LGPD dictate how you can collect and use customer data?

To solve this complex challenge, you need the holistic strategy presented in our new report – Data Privacy Goes Mainstream:

You’ll discover why:

• Taking a wait-and-see approach on the impact of GDPR, CCPA, and other regulations is a big mistake

• Providing customers with control over their personal data is a key foundation for an effective global consumer data privacy strategy

• Addressing regulatory compliance is an important step in achieving a larger goal: building trusted customer relationships

