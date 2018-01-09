Dealing With the Problem of Targeted Email Attacks

Trend logo

Targeted email attacks are a serious issue for organizations of all sizes and across every industry. Trend Micro’s and other industry research have shown that these focused emails are by far the number one initial attack vector for targeted attacks on enterprise data. In fact, they account for more than 95% of initial intrusions that lead to important data breaches.

This white paper discusses the growing problem of targeted email attacks, their
essential role in targeted attacks and advanced threats, how they occur, and what
organizations can do to prevent them. The paper also provides a brief overview of
Trend Micro, the sponsor of this paper, and the company’s relevant solutions
designed to deal with these threats.

