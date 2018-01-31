Defending Government Against Ransomware Attacks

Zscaler

A cloud-based solution arms government to block fast-moving threats, close security gaps and eliminate blind spots.

Ransomware and other data security threats are a serious concern for any organization. But the stakes are higher and the risks are greater for government agencies because they tend to store far more data than the private sector and much of it is extremely sensitive.

This paper will detail the current challenges confronting public sector agencies, and it will show how a transformational security technology called the cloud sandbox can protect their data from this 21st-century form of extortion.

Type: White Paper
