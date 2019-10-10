Definitive Guide to SOAR

Cybersecurity organizations have their work cut out for them. As the last line of defense in the fight against cyberthreats, they stand between their corporations’ valuable IT assets and cyberattackers. But these attackers aren’t social outcasts emailing viruses from their parents’ basement.

Today’s cyberattackers are more formidable and more sophisticated than ever before. Attackers are resourceful and ruthless in their efforts to steal data, commit fraud, abuse resources, and disrupt services. They’re also patient and have the power of numbers. Attackers share data and invest in research and development. They are nation-states and organized crime rings with power and motive.

Cybersecurity professionals generally understand that it’s impossible to prevent every cyberattack. Implementing a robust defense-in-depth strategy, while still necessary, is not the be-all and end-all of cybersecurity. As a result, organizations are adjusting their focus to include rapid detection and response, and speed is the name of the game. How quickly can the team detect a legitimate threat and shut an attack down? The faster it can detect and respond, the lower the risk of data exfiltration, financial fraud, and service disruption.

Working accurately and quickly when the corporation is at risk and tensions are high is no easy feat, but it can be done, and this book will show you how. If you or your colleagues are tasked with protecting IT assets against cyberthreats, then this book is for you.