Deliver pre-configured systems to end users faster with Dell Provisioning for VMware Workspace ONE

We compared the process of using Dell Provisioning for Workspace ONE to a traditional process of procuring devices and imaging them in-house. We found that the Dell service for Workspace ONE can remove the on-site admin time and complexity of the traditional method, even when deploying large quantities of devices. With Workspace ONE, depending on external factors that affect shipping, your end users could receive a device that is ready to go and provisioned to your specifications weeks sooner.

