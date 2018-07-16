Delivering a Premium Application Experience for Global Users with Pulse Secure Virtual Traffic Manager

Pernod Ricard is the story of a family business that grew into a global leader in the wine and spirits industry with more than 18,000 employees worldwide. The Group boasts a large portfolio of premium brands, including Absolut, Kahlua, and Jameson. A commitment to ongoing innovation, which allows the Group to quickly adapt to changes in trends, new consumer expectations, and new consumption moments, relies on a foundation of digital transformation to better understand and directly interact with consumers and put forward customized offers, namely through e-commerce opportunities.