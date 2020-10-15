Delivering Transformational Outcomes with Modern Server Infrastructure

Digital transformation (DX) — an evolution toward more data-centric business models —is an essential mandate for businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Organizations embark on DX initiatives to create value and extend their competitive advantage through new products and services, new business relationships, improved customer experiences, and increased operational efficiencies. In a recent survey of 900 IT executives and practitioners, (IDC’s Modernized Infrastructure Survey, 2020)IDC found that 70% of organizations worldwide are well into their DX journey.

Much of DX relies on data gathering via strategic workloads that deliver time to value in a significantly compressed time frame. Strategic workloads drive competitive differentiation for DX. In the survey, respondents identified collaborative applications, IT infrastructure, and business

applications as critical to their business. Respondents also said they expected to add structured and unstructured data management and analytics workloads to support their business’digital transformation

initiatives over the next 24 months.

