Dell And Partners Workforce Productivity Benefits

Dell and its partners provide a range of solutions that enable their customers to transform the capabilities of the workforce. Dell commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential benefits and costs enterprises may realize by deploying three key Workforce Enablement Solutions, namely:

› Best device experience: a hardware policy combining the choice of a range of Dell PCs, tablets, and peripherals with rapid configuration and delivery.

› Unified endpoint management (UEM): an integrated approach to managing mobile devices, PCs. and other workstation technologies. In this case study, implementations of Workspace ONE, VMware’s UEM solution, have been assessed.

› Enterprise collaboration: includes capabilities such as messaging, conferencing, document sharing, and business use of social media. In this case study the collaboration elements of Microsoft Office 365, namely OneDrive, SharePoint, Teams, Skype for Business, and Yammer have been evaluated.

