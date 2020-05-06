Dell DSS8440 Graphcore IPU Server

Graphcore

For over 70 years we have told computers what to do step by step in a program. However, now, with machine intelligence, computers are starting to learn from data. This represents the biggest shift we have seen in computers since the birth of the microprocessor or perhaps since the arrival of electronic computers themselves.

In just the last few years we have seen massive advances in machine intelligence systems. Using advanced machine learning we can now accurately recognize images and we are building models that can understand the structure of language. These systems are already having a massive impact. However, we are just at the very beginning. New types of machine intelligence models are possible which deliver much higher accuracy and efficiency for perception and which will also help us build machine intelligence systems that can outperform humans at specific tasks. Transformer based Attention networks such as BERT, for example, will need higher efficiency approaches such as leveraging sparse model structures in the future so that they can more efficiently scale to billions or trillions of parameters, which will be required for richer language understanding. We will need to develop techniques that will allow us to build machines that are able to learn from experience.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 18 Pages

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Is Hyperautomation The Answer To Alleviating The Covid-19 Threat To Business?
33 mins ago
Threat-Actors Will Try To Steal COVID-19 Related Data Warn NCSC and CISA
4 hours ago
Mulesoft Founder Ross Mason Talks APIs, Data and Culture Shift
6 hours ago
Serverless Exists In The Cloud and Both Need Servers
6 hours ago
ICO Warns It Will Punish Those Abusing Data During COVID-19 Outbreak
6 hours ago
Domain Registrar GoDaddy Admits to a Data Breach From October
24 hours ago
NHS Seeks Purchasing Framework to Replace “Outdated” Pager System
1 day ago
Make Data Your Startup’s Competitive Advantage
1 day ago
Speeding Towards Robotaxis Intel Buys Moovit for £722 Million
1 day ago
Shining a Light: Managing Shadow IT
1 day ago
A Change To How Customers Acquire IT Going Forward
2 days ago
ICO Releases Data Protection Guide for Contact Tracing Apps
2 days ago
Dangers of Data Sprawl Increase during the Remote Work Revolution
2 days ago
Liverpool’s Sciontec Science Park signs £12 Million Deal with Bruntwood SciTech
2 days ago
Hackers are Running Rampant Exploiting the SaltStack Vulnerability
2 days ago
Five Questions with… Seal Software President Jim Wagner
2 days ago