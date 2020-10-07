Dell EMC PowerEdge R7525 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Dell Technologies and AMD

Virtualization of Windows 10 desktops is increasingly relied upon by organizations to provide a scalable and economical solution for large groups of corporate users. The new Dell EMC PowerEdge R7525 is built around the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7002 series CPU which boasts a re-architected memory structure to improve performance for VDI and other applications.

Dell Technologies commissioned Tolly to benchmark the VDI performance of the R7525 and compare that with performance of the prior generation platform. Additionally, tests were run to illustrate that 230 knowledge worker users per node could be supported on a 3-node system as well as graphical performance with GPUs. Tests focused on showing scalable VDI performance from a mid-range CPU. Tolly found that the PowerEdge R7525 delivered better VDI performance than the predecessor system. Compared to public results from a prior test published in August 2018, the PowerEdge R7525 delivered better response time when lightly loaded as well as when running maximum load across 100, 140 and 200 users on a single system.

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 6 Pages

