Dell EMC PowerStore: Oracle Database Best Practices

Dell Technologies

This paper delivers guidance for using Dell EMCTM PowerStoreTM T model arrays in an Oracle® 12cR2 (and later versions) Oracle Standalone environment. The document also includes guidance for the Real Application Clusters (RAC) database environment on Linux® operating systems. This paper was developed using the PowerStore 5000T model array, but the information is also applicable to other PowerStore T models. The primary Linux operating system that is used in this paper was Oracle Linux 7.5 with the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 7. The content is also applicable to other Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel with Oracle Linux 6 and 7, and Red Hat® Enterprise Linux 6 and 7. PowerStore T models offer a storage solution for Oracle workloads regardless of the application characteristics. This paper discusses the best practices of the PowerStore 5000T model with unified storage. Dell Technologies™ recommends these guidelines, but some recommendations may not apply to all environments. For questions about the applicability of these guidelines in your environment, contact your Dell Technologies representative.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel® Xeon® Platinum processor

Published:
Lang: EN
Type: White Paper
Length: 44 Pages

